Abstract

Three siblings with inhalational elemental mercury toxicity presented with fever, rash, and upper respiratory tract symptoms. The patients were heavily exposed to elemental mercury that was spilled in their home and then vacuumed. Initial whole blood mercury levels were elevated at >200 µg/L, 153 µg/L and 130 µg/L (Mayo Clinic Laboratories lab reference range <9 µg/L) for Cases 1, 2, and 3, respectively. All three required chelation with succimer. Clinically significant elemental mercury toxicity can resemble an infectious illness. Severe morbidity and mortality can be prevented if heavy metal poisoning is considered early, through a detailed history including an environmental exposure history. For elemental mercury spills in the home, safe and effective clean-up steps are needed. Improved public health education is needed to prevent similar household exposures.



Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Language: en