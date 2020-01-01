|
Pasman JA, Verweij KJH, Abdellaoui A, Hottenga JJ, Fedko IO, Willemsen G, Boomsma DI, Vink JM. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 209: e107948.
Behavioural Science Institute, Radboud University Nijmegen, the Netherlands.
32151880
BACKGROUND: Tobacco, alcohol, and cannabis use are prevalent behaviors that pose considerable health risks. Genetic vulnerability and characteristics of the neighborhood of residence form important risk factors for substance use. Possibly, these factors do not act in isolation. This study tested the interaction between neighborhood characteristics and genetic risk (gene-environment interaction, GxE) and the association between these classes of risk factors (gene-environment correlation, rGE) in substance use.
Gene-environment correlation; Gene-environment interaction; Neighborhood; Polygenic scores; Socioeconomic status; Substance use