Sun G, Zhao J, Webster C, Lin H. Environ. Int. 2020; 138: e105605.
Key Lab of Poyang Lake Wetland and Watershed Research of Ministry of Education and School of Geography and Environment, Jiangxi Normal University, China.
PMID
32155509
BACKGROUND: We used the first metro system in a developing city as a natural experiment to investigate the causal inference in the new metro's impact on modal shift and active travel. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The treatment group was formed by residents from neighbourhoods located within the 800-m walking distance to new metro stations. The first control group was formed by residents lived 1.6 km away from and outside of walking distance to the nearest station, and the second was 5 km away and outside of cycling distance. The groups were determined by local transit-oriented planning practice and empirical studies on active travel. Of the 5627 participants who had finished a baseline travel behaviour survey before new metro launched, 1770 returned and completed the follow-up survey a year after the metro's operation, which consists of 833 cohort participants in the treatment group and 937 in the two types of control groups. We used a difference-in-difference method to make before and after comparisons of travel behaviour changes between treatment and control groups.
Language: en
Active travel; Developing city; Difference-in-difference; Natural experiment; Urban rail transit