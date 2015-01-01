|
Soldatou A, Stathi A, Panos A, Paouri B, Koutsoukou E, Krepis P, Tsolia M, Oral R, Leventhal JM. Eur. J. Pediatr. 2020
Department of Pediatrics, Yale School of Medicine, 333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT, 06510, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32152700
Abstract
|
Education is necessary to improve child physical abuse detection and management. A few studies have described national child abuse training programs, but none has measured changes in knowledge among participants. A collaboration of child abuse experts from the USA, an academic pediatric department, and a non-governmental organization in child protection aimed at (a) training hospital physicians in a train-the-trainer course for the detection and management of child physical abuse and (b) conducting workshops and measuring attendance and gain of knowledge of participants. A train-the-trainer and a national curriculum were created. A 78-item and a 20-item knowledge questionnaire were used pre and post the train-the-trainer course and all workshops, respectively. Nineteen physicians from all pediatric departments of the seven medical schools in Greece attended the course. Eight workshops in seven cities took place with a total attendance of 1220 health care professionals. Gain of knowledge was demonstrated for participants in the train-the-trainer course (p = 0.0015) and local workshops (p < 0.001).
Language: en
Keywords
|
Child abuse curriculum; Child maltreatment; Child protection; Continuing medical education; Educational workshops; Train-the-trainer program