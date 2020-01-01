Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fneur.2019.00623.].



In the original article, there was an error. In the Methods section, subsection Preliminary Efficacy Outcome the first formula was incorrectly written.



The authors apologize for this error and state that this does not change the scientific conclusions of the article in any way. The original article has been updated.



Follow this DOI to view the error and its correction:



10.3389/fneur.2020.00006





