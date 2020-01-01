|
Thompson JR, Creasy SL, Mair CF, Burke JG. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 78: e102706.
Department of Behavioral and Community Health Sciences, University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health, 130 De Soto St, Pittsburgh, PA 15261, United States; Center for Social Dynamics and Community Health, University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health, 130 De Soto St, Pittsburgh, PA 15261, United States. Electronic address: jgburke@pitt.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32151913
BACKGROUND: Four Appalachian states including Pennsylvania (PA) have the highest drug overdose rates in the country, calling for better understanding of the social and economic drivers of opioid use in the region. Using key informant interviews, we explored the social and community drivers of opioid use in a non-urban Appalachian Pennsylvania community.
Appalachian region; Opioid use disorders; Qualitative research; Social determinants of health; Social ecological model