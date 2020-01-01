Abstract

BACKGROUND: Four Appalachian states including Pennsylvania (PA) have the highest drug overdose rates in the country, calling for better understanding of the social and economic drivers of opioid use in the region. Using key informant interviews, we explored the social and community drivers of opioid use in a non-urban Appalachian Pennsylvania community.



METHODS: In 2017, we conducted qualitative interviews with 20 key stakeholders from a case community selected using the results from quantitative spatial models of hospitalizations for opioid use disorders. In small town located 10 miles outside Pittsburgh, PA, we asked participants to share their perceptions of contextual factors that influence opioid use among residents. We then used qualitative thematic analysis to organize and generate the results.



RESULTS: Participants identified several contextual factors that influence opioid use among residents. Three cross-cutting thematic topics emerged: 1) acceptance and denial of use through familial and peer influences, community environments, and social norms; 2) impacts of economic shifts and community leadership on availability of programs and opportunities; and 3) the role of coping within economic disadvantage and social depression.



CONCLUSION: Uncovering multi-level, contextual drivers of opioid use can benefit the development of future public health interventions. These results suggest that social and community-level measures of structural deprivation, acceptance and/or denial of the opioid epidemic, community engagement and development, social support, and social depression are important for future research and programmatic efforts in the Appalachian region.



Language: en