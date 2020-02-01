|
Citation
Timeo S, Riva P, Paladino MP. J. Adolesc. 2020; 80: 173-181.
Affiliation
University of Trento, Department of Psychology and Cognitive Science, Corso Bettini 84, 38068, Rovereto, TN, Italy.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32151853
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Social-media can contribute to building up adolescents' relationships, but they might also bring negative exclusionary experiences. Being excluded is a subtle yet hurtful form of relational aggression, which affects people's psychological wellbeing, especially during developmental stages. In this study, we (1) analyzed the effects of social-media exclusion adapting the Ostracism Online paradigm to a cohort of Italian preadolescents (Mage = 11.47, 53% girls) and (2) tested the efficacy of two potential recovery strategies (i.e., social bonds vs. social surrogate).
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; Ostracism; Social bonds; Social exclusion; Social-media