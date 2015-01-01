|
Citation
Komesaroff P, Kerridge I. J. Bioeth. Inq. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Haematology Department, Royal North Shore Hospital, Sydney, Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Bioethics Centre, University of Otago)
DOI
PMID
32152898
Abstract
The havoc wreaked by the disastrous Australian bushfires has caused great pain but has also generated some critical lessons. The damage has been unimaginable: over the course of three months more than seventeen million hectares of forest have been burnt (Gunia and Law 2020; Chapman 2020; Noble 2020), two dozen lives have been lost (Fife-Yeomans 2020), more than two thousand homes have been destroyed (SkyNews 2020), and around a billion animals have been killed (Reality Check Team 2020; Snape 2020; Elsworthy 2020; The University of Sydney 2020). Unknown numbers of rare indigenous species of plants and animals have been rendered extinct (Bevege 2020). Vast areas of Eastern Australia, including the entire Alpine area, have been evacuated (Wahlquist et al. 2020). In addition to the suffering, loss of life, and property damage, the entire country has experienced massive disruption to infrastructure and the economy and unprecedented levels of air pollution (Australian Associated Press 2019; Pengilley 2020; ABC News 2020a).
Language: en
Keywords
|
Australia; Bushfire; Climate change; Ethics