Citation
Chow EHY, Tiwari A. J. Nurs. Scholarsh. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Head of School, School of Nursing, Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital Limited, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.



Abstract
PURPOSE: Intimate partner violence against women is a priority global health issue. It has had serious negative consequences on women's health and has led to huge burdens on the community. Numerous interventions have been demonstrated to have positive effects, and the majority of them have been developed using a top-down approach. However, the specific needs of abused Chinese women have not been fully addressed; incorporating women's input seems to be an essential element for the success of any intervention. This article describes the experiences and success in using a community-based participatory approach (CBPA) to develop a culturally appropriate intervention for abused Chinese women in order to address their multifaceted needs.
Keywords
Abused women; Chinese women; collaboration; community-based participatory approach; domestic violence; intervention development; partnership