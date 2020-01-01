Abstract

PURPOSE: Intimate partner violence against women is a priority global health issue. It has had serious negative consequences on women's health and has led to huge burdens on the community. Numerous interventions have been demonstrated to have positive effects, and the majority of them have been developed using a top-down approach. However, the specific needs of abused Chinese women have not been fully addressed; incorporating women's input seems to be an essential element for the success of any intervention. This article describes the experiences and success in using a community-based participatory approach (CBPA) to develop a culturally appropriate intervention for abused Chinese women in order to address their multifaceted needs.



DESIGN: A CBPA was adopted in this study to develop a culturally appropriate intervention in order to address the multifaceted needs of abused Chinese women.



METHODS: A core group of six participants (three abused Chinese women, one researcher, and two social workers who provided community services for abused Chinese women) was formed in a local community center in Hong Kong. The three Chinese women were recruited from the local community center, and according to the Abuse Assessment Screen they had been in an intimate relationship in the preceding 12 months and had been abused by an intimate partner.



FINDINGS: Three core group meetings were conducted over 6 weeks for intervention development. An integrated multicomponent intervention was developed, comprising a four-part, women-centered program called "Women-centred, we are with you." The program was implemented and completed over 4 months (October 2015 to January 2016). Eighteen abused Chinese women participated in the intervention.



CONCLUSIONS: A CBPA provides actual empowerment spirit for abused Chinese women. This approach was well accepted by the women and enabled them to develop more culturally appropriate interventions in fulfilling their specify needs. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Researchers can consider using a CBPA to develop and tailor a culturally appropriate intervention for groups such as abused Chinese women in order to improve their health and eliminate disparities by addressing their specific and multifaceted needs.



Language: en