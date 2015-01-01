|
Ma L, Wang W, Guo J, Liu Q. Materials (Basel) 2020; 13(5): e1152.
Tribology Research Institute, State Key Laboratory of Traction Power, Southwest Jiao Tong University, Chengdu 610031, China.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32150910
Abstract
The wear and fatigue behaviors of two newly developed types of high-speed railway wheel materials (named D1 and D2) were studied using the WR-1 wheel/rail rolling-sliding wear simulation device at high temperature (50 °C), room temperature (20 °C), and low temperature (-30 °C). The results showed that wear loss, surface hardening, and fatigue damage of the wheel and rail materials at high temperature (50 °C) and low temperature (-30 °C) were greater than at room temperature, showing the highest values at low temperature. With high Si and V content refining the pearlite lamellar spacing, D2 presented better resistance to wear and fatigue than D1. Generally, D2 wheel material appears more suitable for high-speed railway wheels.
Language: en
alpine region; fatigue damage; high-speed wheel and rail materials; temperature; wear