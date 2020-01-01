|
Di Nota PM, Anderson GS, Ricciardelli R, Carleton RN, Groll D. Occup. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychiatry, Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
(Copyright © 2020, Oxford University Press)
32154872
BACKGROUND: Recent investigations have demonstrated a significant prevalence of mental health disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and suicidal ideation, plans and attempts among Canadian public safety personnel, including police officers. What remains unknown is the relationship between mental disorders and suicide among sworn police officers, and the prevalence of both among civilian police workers. AIMS: To examine the relationship between suicidal ideation, plans and attempts and positive mental health screens for depression, anxiety, panic disorder, alcohol abuse and PTSD among Canadian sworn and civilian police employees.
Language: en
Mental disorders; police; post-traumatic stress disorder; suicidal ideation; suicide