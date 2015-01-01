SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang Y, Zhao Y, Liu L, Chen Y, Ai D, Yao Y, Jin Y. Psychiatry Investig. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Epidemiology and Health Statistics, School of Public Health, Wannan Medical College, Anhui, China.

(Copyright © 2020, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)

10.30773/pi.2019.0131

32151129

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this cross-sectional survey is to explore the current state of Internet addiction (IA) in Chinese medical students and its connection with medical students' sleep quality and self-injury behavior.

METHODS: Respondents were came from Wannan Medical College, China. The Young's Internet Addiction Test, Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), Self-Harm Questionnaire were used in this cross-sectional survey. A total of 3,738 medical students were investigated, 1,552 (41.52%) males, 2,186 (58.48%) females. T-test, chi-square test and MANOVA were used for data analysis.

RESULTS: Of the 3,738 medical students, 1,054 (28.2%) reported having IA, 1,126 (30.1%) reported having poor sleep quality, 563 (15.1%) having self-harm behaviors. IA tends to be more female, upper grade students. The sleep quality of IA was worse than that of non-IA (χ2=54.882, p<0.001), and the possibility of self-injury was higher than non-IA (χ2=107.990, p<0.001).

CONCLUSION: This survey shows that the IA detection rate of medical students was 28.2%. Females, higher grade students had a higher IA detection rate. The low sleep quality and self-injury behavior of medical students are associated with IA.


Language: en

Internet addition; Medical students; Self-harm; Sleep quality

