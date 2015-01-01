|
Citation
|
Wang Y, Zhao Y, Liu L, Chen Y, Ai D, Yao Y, Jin Y. Psychiatry Investig. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Epidemiology and Health Statistics, School of Public Health, Wannan Medical College, Anhui, China.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32151129
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this cross-sectional survey is to explore the current state of Internet addiction (IA) in Chinese medical students and its connection with medical students' sleep quality and self-injury behavior.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Internet addition; Medical students; Self-harm; Sleep quality