Abstract

Previous studies consistently observed an association between exposure to traumatic events and psychotic symptoms. However, little is known about the differential impact of distinct traumatic events and the role of general symptoms in mediating this relationship. Thus, our study aimed to explore the differential association of several traumatic events to the psychotic symptoms in a sample of prisoners and whether this association is mediated by general symptoms. The total sample from the Survey of Psychiatric Morbidity Among Prisoners in England and Wales (N = 3039; 75.4% male) was used. Participants completed a list of traumatic events experienced before reclusion, the Psychosis Screening Questionnaire, Clinical Review Schedule-Revised. Network analysis was used to estimate the network of interactions between traumatic events and general and psychotic symptoms. Shortest paths analysis was performed to identify the different development trajectories.



RESULTS suggested that memory problems, compulsions, and irritability might be key mediating symptoms for most traumatic events. However, sexual abuse showed alternative mediators that might be specific of this traumatic event. Finally, the traumatic events, suffered from violence at work, separation/divorce and been homeless showed direct associations with specific psychotic symptoms.



