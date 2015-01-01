Abstract

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are relatively common in the pediatric population, yielding several potential challenges across a wide range of skills and abilities. Cognitive-communication disorders are particularly prevalent, with implications for long-term academic and social outcomes. While considerable evidence exists for identifying and characterizing the effects of cognitive-communication deficits, evidence informing effective interventions is still emerging. This review includes discussion of individual factors that affect treatment needs and outcomes as well as evidence that supports cognitive-communication intervention approaches at both a fundamental/discrete and integrated level. Also addressed is the need for modifying contextual factors that may be barriers as well as augmenting facilitators of successful communication and participation, including collaboration with everyday communication partners and identification and use of appropriate accommodations. Overall, research suggests a growing trend toward interventions that are individualized, dynamic, and combine multiple approaches for cognitive-communication treatment after pediatric TBI.



