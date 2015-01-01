Abstract

This article presents a framework that extends the discussion of translational criminology and the dynamic process of translating research to practice. The goal is to provide an explicit dissection of the translation process into four phases to help outline a structured way of thinking about how to incorporate research into police practice. The four-phases include: Phase I: 'Does it Work?' Research and Evaluation; Phase II: 'What Works?' Synthesis and Dissemination; Phase III: 'How to Make it Work?' Implementation and Evaluation; and Phase IV: 'Make it Work!' Institutionalization and Sustainability. The process is founded in implementation science and the 'Knowledge to Action' model (KTA) used in the medical and public health fields, as well as current translation activities for policing, and the authors' experience as practitioners, researchers, and 'translators' over the last 25 years. It is the hope that parsing out four distinct phases for the translation of research to practice will assist researchers and police leaders to identify and fill gaps in current and future translation activities.

Language: en