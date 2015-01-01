Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study was to compare the efficacy of transcranial magnetic stimulation and cognitive-behavioral therapy in reducing anxiety and depression in patients referred to psychiatric clinics in Tehran.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This clinical trial was conducted on clients referred to psychology clinics in Tehran during 2015 with diagnosis of depression and anxiety by psychiatric commission. Sixty individuals were selected by convenience sampling method. They were randomly divided into three groups (two experimental and one control). The research tool was Beck Depression Inventory and Beck Anxiety Inventory. One group received 12 sessions of cognitive-behavioral therapy and the other group received transcranial magnetic stimulation for 20 sessions. The control group did not receive any intervention. Data were analyzed by SPSS software using covariance analysis.



RESULTS: There was a significant difference between transcranial magnetic therapy and cognitive-behavioral therapy in reducing anxiety and depression in clients (P<0.01).



CONCLUSION: It seems that transcranial magnetic stimulation and cognitive-behavioral therapy are effective in reducing anxiety and depression but cognitive-behavioral therapy can reduce depression and anxiety more than transcranial magnetic stimulation.

Language: en