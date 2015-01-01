Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Considering the increasing prevalence of substance abuse disorder and its accompanying violence and aggression among adolescents and youth in recent years, issues such as self-control and emotional regulation in people with substance abuse disorder is imperative. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of integrated matrix therapy on self-control and emotional regulation in methamphetamine abusers.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The statistical population of this clinical trial included all patients with methamphetamine abuse who referred to Mashhad Substance Abuse Clinics in winter 2016. Thirty cases were selected by convenience sampling method. Research tools include Cognitive Emotion Regulation Questionnaire (CERQ; Garnefski, Kraaij, Spinhoven, 2001) and Tangney's Self-Control Scale (SCS) (2004). After pre-test, the experimental group received integrated matrix therapy in 24 forty-five minute sessions (two sessions per week). Data were analyzed using descriptive statistics, multivariate analysis of covariance, ANCOVA and SPSS software.



RESULTS: Integrated matrix therapy increased self-control and emotional regulation in the experimental group compared to the control group (P<0.05). Also, the effect of integrated matrix therapy on emotional regulation in methamphetamine abusers is about 36%.



CONCLUSION: It seems that integrated matrix therapy has a positive effect on self-control and emotional regulation in methamphetamine abusers.

Language: en