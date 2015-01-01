Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The present research aimed to foresee externalization behaviors based on attachment and family function in the students of elementary schools located in Tehran.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The sample of this multivariate correlation model consisted of 341 elementary students of Tehran along with their parents which were selected via a multistage random sampling method in 2017-2018. The research instrument of this study including questionnaires of family function, child behavior and attachment analysis. The results were analyzed through multiple regression analysis.



RESULTS:The findings of this study show that attachment and family functionality had significant relationship with externalizing behaviors (P<0.05 and P<0.01). Furthermore, attachment anxiety, self-control and relationships had the foremost role in the predicting the behaviors. Attachment and family function were able to predict extrinsic behavior (16% and 6% respectively).



CONCLUSION: It seems that attachment and family function were able to predict extrinsic behavior in children.

Language: en