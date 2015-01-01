|
Citation
|
J. Fundam. Mental Health 2019; 21(4): 284-291.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Mashhad University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Increasing the prevalence of social tensions and consequently increasing the incidenceof aggressive conflict and increasing anger in society, is one of the problems in all societies. Physical activity is one of the effective factors in controlling anger. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between students ' physical activity with the degree of anger control.
Language: en