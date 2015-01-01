SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mouly C, Delgado EH, Garrido MB. Res. Soc. Mov. Confl. Change 2019; 43: 133-157.

(Copyright © 2019, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/S0163-786X20190000043012

unavailable

This chapter examines the considerations weighed by armed actors in responding to civilian demands in three Colombian peace territories, where residents have engaged in civil resistance against armed violence and negotiated with armed actors to reduce such violence. It does so mainly on the basis of data from fieldwork, including interviews with former or current members of armed groups who operated in the areas under study, and other actors. We find that armed actors weighed political, security, economic and normative considerations when faced with civilian demands and that the armed actors' relative dependence on civilians regarding these four aspects influenced these actors' responses.


Armed actors; Civil resistance; Civilians; Colombia; Negotiation; Zones of peace

