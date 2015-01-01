Abstract

While numerous guidelines for conducting the various types of reviews are available within literature, there is limited information to inform researchers on how to conduct a critical review. We searched the following data bases for critical review guidelines: PsycARTICLES, PsycINFO, EBSCOhost, Directory of Open Access Journals, GoogleScholar, ScienceDirect, and ePublications Service. Six articles/chapters met the selection criteria. Thematic analysis of the data (literature) extracted resulted in a seven-step process inclusive of (i) Selecting and defining the review topic; (ii) Identifying the sources of relevant scientific literature; (iii) Selecting and deselecting prominent literature; (iv) Data extraction; (v) Analysing and synthesising extracted data; (vi) Presenting the review findings and discussion; and (vii) Conclusion and Recommendations. Future studies should consider implementation fidelity of critical review steps in articles that utilised critical review procedures.

