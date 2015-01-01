|
Citation
|
Arslan G. J. Psychol. Counsell. Sch. 2019; 29(2): 139-150.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The present study explored the associations among positive psychological traits, school functioning, and psychological adjustment of elementary schoolchildren. Participants included 392 children in Grades 6-8 attending a Turkish public elementary school. There were 48.2% (189) female and 51.8% (203) male participants, and they ranged in age from 11 to 14 years (M = 12.83, SD =.94).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
complete mental health; positive psychological traits; psychological adjustment; resilience; school functioning