Abstract

This study explores students' views on cultural diversity and racism in the everyday life of a rural school in Sweden. Previous studies have shown that rural areas often are portrayed as mono-ethnic and homo- geneous in contrast to urban areas, which are depicted as multicultural and dynamic (Askins, 2009; Farrugia, 2014; Hedberg and Haandrikman, 2014). Furthermore, the media also tend to give an urban lifestyle hegemonic status, whereas rural life is described as a backward way of living (Stenbacka, 2011). Recent research has ques- tioned this dualistic picture, pointing at the globalization processes, ethnic diversity and mobilities taking place in rural areas. When the rural population declines, international migration can help to re- populate these areas. Research has suggested that international mi- gration to rural areas adds both ethnic and age diversity (Hedberg and Haandrikman, 2014).



Looking at educational research conducted in rural areas in Sweden, there are still quite a limited number of studies in the field of education (c.f. Beach et al., 2019). The current study addresses everyday racism in a rural school located in the Swedish countryside. Drawing on inter- views with students in the ninth grade, the aim of the current study is to explore how students in the investigated rural school understand and categorize cultural diversity and ‘immigrants’ in their everyday life at school. We are also interested in exploring how students who are ex- posed to racial harassment experience and understand these situations. The following research questions have guided the study.



1) How do the students understand and categorize cultural diversity in the investigated school?



2) In what ways is everyday racism expressed in the school?



3) How do students who are exposed to racist harassment experience

their daily life at school?

