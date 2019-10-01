|
Odenbring Y, Johansson T. J. Rural Stud. 2019; 72: 85-91.
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
This study explores students' views on cultural diversity and racism in the everyday life of a rural school in Sweden. Previous studies have shown that rural areas often are portrayed as mono-ethnic and homo- geneous in contrast to urban areas, which are depicted as multicultural and dynamic (Askins, 2009; Farrugia, 2014; Hedberg and Haandrikman, 2014). Furthermore, the media also tend to give an urban lifestyle hegemonic status, whereas rural life is described as a backward way of living (Stenbacka, 2011). Recent research has ques- tioned this dualistic picture, pointing at the globalization processes, ethnic diversity and mobilities taking place in rural areas. When the rural population declines, international migration can help to re- populate these areas. Research has suggested that international mi- gration to rural areas adds both ethnic and age diversity (Hedberg and Haandrikman, 2014).
