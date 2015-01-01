SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ahmad Y, Yahya WJ, Kassim KAA, Koetniyom S, Carmai J, Kadir H. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2019; 24(6): 606-614.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13588265.2018.1497128

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Frontal offset crash test, either regulator or NCAP, only focus on evaluating the primary impact during the collision phase. The rebound phase is not counted in the assessment. This study focused on the rebound phase. In this phase, vehicle will rotate to the side, causing occupant's head move toward the window door glass. At an impact velocity from 6 m/s to 9 m/s against tempered glass windows, HIC values can stand over a limit of 1000. However, the severity of the head injury cannot be evaluated in the offset collision test because the window glass winded down for the high speed camera recording purpose. The analysis from the video shows head are moving towards the b pillar and side windows glass during frontal offset crash test. The resultant head rebound velocities varies in the range of 4.63 to 10.18 metre per second.


Language: en

Keywords

ASEAN NCAP; Crash tests; driver head kinematic; frontal offset collision; rebound phase

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print