Abstract

Composite materials could be applied to the bumper beam in order to enhance the structure performance and provide a light weight solution. This article assessed the impact performance of automobile bumper beams produced from composite material. First, the structural models of the bumper beams with different cross-sections were established in CAE software, and then the impact simulation was carried out. The sum of internal energy and slip energy in the bumper beams of A, B and C-type section were 140.1, 28.331 and 129.533 J, respectively. It can be concluded that the energy absorption of the collision beams with three cross-section shapes is: A-type > C-type > B-type. The simulation results are analysed from the aspects of energy absorption performance and response speed. Then, it can be seen from the simulation results that the integral crash box and separated crash box have influence on the energy absorption performance. Finally, composite specimens were produced and tested by the three-point bending test. The results showed that the specific energy absorption of 6061 aluminium alloy sample is 348.37 J. The specific energy absorption of the composite/aluminium alloy coupling sample is 359.67 J. The results showed that the energy absorption performance of the composite anti-crash beam was more satisfactory.

