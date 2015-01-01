Abstract

Road accidents between cars and trucks have the highest fatal accidents ratio because of cars under running beneath trucks which leads to serious and fatal injuries for car's occupants. The improper design of the underride guard system for trucks fails to prevent passengers of small vehicles from fatal injuries in collision with rear of heavy trucks. This research developed a new rear underride protection device for heavy trucks. Five design concepts are developed for the basic part of the underride guard device. Complex proportional assessment method was used to select the best design concept, while finite element analyses software ABAQUS was used to simulate and examine the structural behaviour of the underride guard (design A) comparing with the basic underride guard (design C). The simulation is specified a termination time 0.2 sec, where simple rigid plate is used as impactor with speed of 63 km/h before hitting the underride guard assembly in the truck. The FMVSS 223/224 regulations were utilised to validate the developed underride guard. The results showed that design (A) achieved the goal of decreasing the acceleration to (15.83 g) beyond the limits (60 g), enhanced the energy absorption by 88.32%, and accomplished minimal passenger compartment intrusion.

Language: en