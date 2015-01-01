Abstract

The drop test of a Boeing-737 fuselage section is modelled using a multibody (MB) with spatial plastic hinge method. The test is simulated in MADYMO to evaluate the structural interaction of the cabin with a stiff auxiliary fuel tank underneath the floor, in a severe but survivable impact condition. The fuselage ribs, cargo door frame, cargo door, and passenger floor with spar webs are modelled using a large number of bodies and universal joints with directional properties to allow for appropriate torsional and bending deformations. The contacts for the fuselage section are modelled using a Hertzian-based contact force model with dissipative damping. The simulation results from the MB approach show reasonably good agreement with those from the experimental test and from a detailed finite element (FE) model. This MB approach then could be a viable tool in modelling occupant and structural deformations for aircraft crashworthiness problems.

Language: en