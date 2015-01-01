|
Kornblith AE, Graf J, Addo N, Newton C, Callcut R, Grupp-Phelan J, Jaffe DM. Acad. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, CA.
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
32159909
OBJECTIVES: Computed tomography (CT), the reference standard for diagnosis of intra-abdominal injury (IAI), carries risk including ionizing radiation. CT-sparing clinical decision rules for children have relied heavily on physical examination, but they did not include Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma (FAST), which has emerged into widespread use during the past decade. We sought to determine the independent associations of physical examination, laboratory studies, and FAST with identification of IAI in children, and to compare the test characteristics of these diagnostic variables. We hypothesized FAST may add incremental utility to a physical examination alone to more accurately identify children who could forgo CT scan.
Abdominal Injuries/diagnostic imaging; Abdominal Injuries/surgery; Ultrasonography; child