Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Despite greater rates of cannabis use among those that smoke combustible cigarettes, it is currently unknown whether cannabis use is related to e-cigarette dependence or maladaptive beliefs about combustible cigarettes. Therefore, the current study sought to identify whether adult dual users of combustible and e-cigarettes (ie, dual users) who also used cannabis differed from dual users who did not use cannabis on e-cigarette dependence severity, perceived barriers to quitting, and perception of risks and of benefits of e-cigarettes.



METHODS: Participants were 414 current dual users (48.3% female, M age = 35.1 years, SD = 10.0), 51% of whom were current cannabis users.



RESULTS: Dual users who reported current cannabis use evidenced more severe dependence on e-cigarettes (η p 2 = 0.12), higher perceived barriers for quitting e-cigarettes (η p 2 = 0.06), and greater perceived benefits (η p 2 = 0.03) as well as higher perception of risks (η p 2 = 0.03) for using e-cigarettes. The results were evident after controlling for the variance associated with sex, age, education, income, and frequency of e-cigarette use.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Overall, the current findings suggest cannabis may be an important type of substance use behavior that is relevant to e-cigarette dependence and beliefs about use and quitting among adult dual users. SCIENTIFIC SIGNIFICANCE: The present data extend current understanding of dual users by contextualizing cannabis use within e-cigarette and combustible cigarette use behaviors and highlight a potential substance use behavior that may be targetable in the framework of nicotine cessation. (Am J Addict 2020;00:00-00).



