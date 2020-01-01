|
Mayorga NA, Garey L, Nizio P, Buckner JD, Zvolensky MJ. Am. J. Addict. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
HEALTH Institute, University of Houston, Houston, Texas.
PMID
32159266
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Despite greater rates of cannabis use among those that smoke combustible cigarettes, it is currently unknown whether cannabis use is related to e-cigarette dependence or maladaptive beliefs about combustible cigarettes. Therefore, the current study sought to identify whether adult dual users of combustible and e-cigarettes (ie, dual users) who also used cannabis differed from dual users who did not use cannabis on e-cigarette dependence severity, perceived barriers to quitting, and perception of risks and of benefits of e-cigarettes.
