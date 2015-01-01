SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cavalcante SFA, Simas ABC, Barcellos MC, de Oliveira VGM, Sousa RB, Cabral PAM, Kuca K, Franca TCC. Biomolecules 2020; 10(3): e414.

Affiliation

Laboratory of Molecular Modelling Applied to Chemical and Biological Defense (LMACBD), Military Institute of Engineering (IME), Praça General Tibúrcio 80, Rio de Janeiro 22290-270, Brazil.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)

DOI

10.3390/biom10030414

PMID

32155996

Abstract

This article describes acetylcholinesterase (AChE), an enzyme involved in parasympathetic neurotransmission, its activity, and how its inhibition can be pharmacologically useful for treating dementia, caused by Alzheimer's disease, or as a warfare method due to the action of nerve agents. The chemical concepts related to the irreversible inhibition of AChE, its reactivation, and aging are discussed, along with a relationship to the current international legislation on chemical weapons.


Language: en

Keywords

Alzheimer’s disease; Chemical Weapons Convention; acetylcholinesterase; nerve agents

