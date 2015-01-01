Abstract

Although structural and functional brain abnormalities have been observed in depressed suicide attempters (DS), structural deficits and functional impairments together with their relationship in DS remain unclear. To clarify this issue, we aimed to examine the differences in gray matter (GM) alteration, corresponding functional connectivity (FC) change, and their relationship between DS and depressed non-suicide attempters (NDS). Sixty-eight DS, 119 NDS and 103 healthy controls were enrolled and subjected to magnetic resonance imaging scans. The patients were evaluated using the 17-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HRSD) and Nurses' Global Assessment of Suicide Risk (NGASR) scale. Both voxel-based morphometry and resting-state FC analyses were performed based on functional and structural imaging data. Compared with NDS, the DS group showed reduced GM volume in the right inferior frontal orbital gyrus (IFOG) and left caudate (CAU) but increased GM volume in the left calcarine fissure, weaker negative right IFOG-left rectus gyrus (REG) FC, and weaker positive right IFOG-left inferior parietal lobule (IPL) FC. In DS, the GM volume of the right IFOG and left CAU was negatively correlated with NGASR and HRSD scores, respectively; the right IFOG-left IPL FC was negatively correlated with cognitive factor scores; and the GM volume of the right IFOG was positively correlated with IFOG-REG and IFOG-IPL FC. Our findings indicate that structural deficit with its related functional alterations in brain circuits converged in right IFOG centralized pathways and may play a central role in suicidal behaviors in depression.

