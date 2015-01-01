Abstract

Alcohol use contributes significantly to the risk of all-cause mortality, being the major risk factor for premature death and disability among adults worldwide.1 Recently, public health concerns about alcohol use have intensified. A global analysis published in 20181 showed that alcohol use is associated with major health-related impact, regardless of the amount of alcohol consumed. Young adults, particularly undergraduate and graduate students, are highly exposed not only to alcohol but also to cannabis use during their university life.2 Thus, this period is a favorable moment for prevention, early detection, and treatment, each of which in turn requires specially designed strategies.



Medical students’ mental health has been an issue of special concern for decades, as timely monitoring and support might help mitigate the burden of mental health problems among physicians and the consequent impact on the health system. It is estimated that 15.3% of physicians in the U.S. alone are affected by alcohol abuse or dependence.3 The literature also suggests that, after graduating, the fear of stigma and financial and professional consequences are a significant barrier to seeking help among doctors.4 Cannabis use is also a matter of concern, as it remains substantially prevalent among medical students, is frequently associated with alcohol use, and is implicated in several potential mental and physical health consequences.



The study by Schwarzbold et al. published in the present issue of the Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry sheds new light on the issue of institutional and personality factors in at-risk alcohol and cannabis use among medical students ...

