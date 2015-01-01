|
Pacheco JPG, Humes EC. Rev. Bras. Psiquiatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Departamento de Psiquiatria, Faculdade de Medicina, USP, São Paulo, SP, Brazil.
(Copyright © 2020, Associacao Brasileira de Psiquiatria)
PMID
32159717
Alcohol use contributes significantly to the risk of all-cause mortality, being the major risk factor for premature death and disability among adults worldwide.1 Recently, public health concerns about alcohol use have intensified. A global analysis published in 20181 showed that alcohol use is associated with major health-related impact, regardless of the amount of alcohol consumed. Young adults, particularly undergraduate and graduate students, are highly exposed not only to alcohol but also to cannabis use during their university life.2 Thus, this period is a favorable moment for prevention, early detection, and treatment, each of which in turn requires specially designed strategies.
