Abstract

The scope of this work was to identify the prevalence of domestic violence against non-institutionalized elderly individuals, and to establish if violence is an independent factor associated with the Physical Component (PC) and Mental Component (MC) scores of the Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQOL) of these elderly individuals. It is a cross-sectional epidemiologic and population-based investigation that is part of the SABE (Wellbeing, Health and Aging) study. A sample of 1,126 elderly individuals filled out the Short-Form 12 (SF-12) Health Survey, namely a generic instrument that assesses HRQOL through the Physical and Mental components. The prevalence of domestic violence against of the elderly was 10% (CI 95% 9.1-13.6). In the multiple analyses, violence against the elderly was significantly associated to the MC (β = -3.03; p = 0.000) and to the PC (β = -1.69; p = 0.017) of HRQOL, independently of the sociodemographic, health, family support, and functional incapacity covariables. The prevalence of domestic violence was high and compromised the physical and mental health of the elderly.

Language: pt



Objetivou-se identificar a prevalência da violência doméstica contra idosos não institucionalizados e verificar se esta é um fator independente associado aos Componentes Físico (CF) e Mental (CM) da Qualidade de Vida Relacionada à Saúde (QVRS) desses idosos. É um estudo epidemiológico transversal e de base populacional integrante do Estudo SABE (Saúde, Bem-Estar e Envelhecimento). A amostra foi de 1.126 idosos que responderam ao Short-Form 12 Health Related Survey (SF-12), instrumento genérico que avalia a QVRS em seus CF e CM. A prevalência da violência doméstica contra idosos foi de 10% (IC 95% 9,1 - 13,6). Na análise múltipla, a violência contra idosos permaneceu significativamente associada ao CM (β = -3,03; p = 0,000) e ao CF (β = -1,69; p = 0,017) da QVRS, independente de covariáveis sociodemográficas, de saúde, de apoio familiar e de incapacidade funcional. A prevalência da violência doméstica foi elevada e comprometeu a saúde física e mental dos idosos.

Language: pt