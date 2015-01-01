Abstract

A shift within state psychiatric hospitals toward serving a predominantly forensic population has resulted in increased violent incidents within those settings. Thus, addressing criminogenic needs in addition to mental illness is an important paradigm shift. Relying on seclusion or restraint as the primary mechanisms to address violence interferes with the provision of effective care to patients struggling with aggressive behaviors. Implementing new treatment programs aimed at reducing violence in forensic inpatient settings is warranted. This article focuses on the step-by-step process of developing such a specialized treatment program within the California Department of State Hospitals. Leadership within this hospital system collaborated with labor unions and other stakeholders to obtain funding to create a novel treatment environment. This treatment program includes a ward design aimed to improve safety and delivers treatment based on the Risk Needs Responsivity Model. Treatment is guided by violence risk assessment and primarily focused on addressing criminogenic needs. The selection of treatments with a focus on violence reduction is discussed.

