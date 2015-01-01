|
Citation
|
Melton R, Blajeski S, Glasser D. Community Ment. Health J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Regional Research Institute (RRI), Portland State University, Suite 918, 1600 SW 4th Ave., Portland, OR, 97201, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32157514
|
Abstract
|
Research shows that a longer duration of untreated psychosis (DUP) is associated with worse psychiatric outcomes, with average length of DUP of 73 weeks in the U.S. The aim was to examine the DUP period for first episode psychosis in Oregon, with a focus on the processes between the first positive symptoms and first treatment. To investigate DUP, researchers used methods consistent with grounded theory to collect data from 9 participants and their families about the process between onset of psychotic symptoms and entrance into treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Delusions; Duration of untreated psychosis; Early intervention; Family; First episode; Hallucinations; Young adult