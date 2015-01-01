Abstract

Research shows that a longer duration of untreated psychosis (DUP) is associated with worse psychiatric outcomes, with average length of DUP of 73 weeks in the U.S. The aim was to examine the DUP period for first episode psychosis in Oregon, with a focus on the processes between the first positive symptoms and first treatment. To investigate DUP, researchers used methods consistent with grounded theory to collect data from 9 participants and their families about the process between onset of psychotic symptoms and entrance into treatment.



RESULTS suggest that recognition of symptoms was the primary driver of help-seeking in this study, and this was influenced by type of symptom as well as the presence or absence of supportive others, which in most cases was regular family contact. Implications indicate a need for in-depth research on individual and family recognition of symptoms, as well as underscoring the need for community education.

Language: en