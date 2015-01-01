Abstract

Purpose: There has been a shift to consider pediatric concussion recovery beyond symptom management by considering how health-related quality of life (HRQoL) affects recovery. This study investigated normative ranges of HRQoL in children and explored its relationship with common pediatric concussion variables.Methods: A cross-sectional study of 1,722 non-concussed children 8-12 years old (M = 10.52 ± 1.23 years; 1,335 males, 387 females) was conducted by secondary analysis of clinical baseline concussion data. Demographic information, concussion-like symptoms (PCSI-C), and HRQoL (KIDSCREEN-10 Index) were self-reported.Results: The most reported concussion-like symptoms were common stress symptoms and were significantly negatively correlated with HRQoL. Premorbid histories of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, mental health challenges, headaches/migraines, and concussion significantly lowered HRQoL. The number of diagnosed concussions and PCSI-C scores were significantly negatively correlated with HRQoL.Conclusions: The normative ranges and model can indicate HRQoL levels to inform clinicians how children may respond to concussion and streamline care beyond traditional assessment models.

