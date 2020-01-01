Abstract

PURPOSE: We investigated the rate of driving in patients with psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES) from a large cohort in Iran. We hypothesized that these patients commonly do not drive. We also investigated the potential factors that may be associated with driving in these patients.



METHODS: In this retrospective study, all patients with PNES, who were diagnosed at Shiraz Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, Iran, from 2008 until 2019, were investigated. Age, gender, age at seizure onset, seizure semiology and characteristics, driving history reported by the patients, and video-electroencephalography recordings of all patients were registered routinely.



RESULTS: During the study period, 221 patients with PNES only had the inclusion criteria and were studied. Forty-eight patients (21.7%) reported that they were driving a car in their routine daily lives. Male sex (odds ratio: 13.2; 95% confidence interval: 4.98-35.45; p = 0.0001) and being employed (odds ratio: 8.08; 95% confidence interval: 3.16-20.69; p = 0.0001) were independently significantly associated with driving.



CONCLUSION: We observed that only about one-fifth of adult patients with PNES reported driving. It is important for the scientific community to develop practice guidelines on how to counsel patients and also the related authorities (e.g., department of motor vehicle authorities) on driving restrictions in people who are affected with PNES.



Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Language: en