Background: Firefighters often do not avail of psychological support services within fire services. Hence, investigating help-seeking behaviour is crucial to determine viable support options. Objective: This study attempted to characterize help-seeking behaviour among UK firefighters by profiling and identifying patterns of help-seeking. Methods: An online survey was administered to 1282 UK firefighters who were asked which help-seeking options they availed of within and outside professional settings. The analysis was conducted in two linked phases. First, latent class analysis was used to identify the fewest profiles that most accurately described help-seeking behaviour. Second, multinomial logistic regression analysis was employed to describe class composition using demographic and years in service variables, while ANOVA was employed to identify variation in alcohol consumption and openness to discussing emotions across help-seeking classes. Results: Five distinct help-seeking classes were identified. Class 1 (9.2%) represented firefighters who availed of all forms of support. Class 2, the smallest class (6.9%) represented firefighters who independently sought External Professional Psychological Support. Class 3 (12.2%) represented those who mainly sought Friends Support. Class 4, the largest class (48.7%) represented those who mainly sought Spousal Support. Class 5 (23%) represented firefighters who sought all avenues of Social Support. Regression analyses indicated that the External Psychological Support class was more likely to be single with fewer years in service. Firefighters longest in service were less likely to seek Social Support, and those who relied on Spousal support had the lowest alcohol consumption. Conclusion: Variations in help-seeking behaviour among UK firefighters were found. Firefighters who sought spousal support had the lowest alcohol consumption rates, indicating a protected profile. Firefighters who only sought friends and informal colleagues' support had the highest alcohol consumption rates and the most difficulty in discussing feelings, indicating a potential at-risk profile. Recognizing these differences in help-seeking patterns is important for targeting interventions.



Antecedentes: los bomberos a menudo no hacen uso de los servicios de apoyo psicológico dentro de los servicios de bomberos. Por lo tanto, investigar el comportamiento de búsqueda de ayuda es crucial para determinar la viabilidad de las opciones de apoyo.Objetivo: Este estudio intentó caracterizar el comportamiento de búsqueda de ayuda entre los bomberos del Reino Unido mediante la elaboración de perfiles e identificación de patrones de búsqueda de ayuda.Métodos: se administró una encuesta en línea a 1282 bomberos del Reino Unido, a quienes se les preguntó qué opciones de búsqueda de ayuda tenían dentro y fuera de los entornos profesionales. El análisis se realizó en dos fases vinculadas. Primero, se utilizó el análisis de clase latente para identificar la menor cantidad de perfiles que describían con mayor precisión el comportamiento de búsqueda de ayuda. En segundo lugar, se empleó el análisis de regresión logística multinomial para describir la composición de la clase usando variables demográficas y de años en servicio, mientras que ANOVA se empleó para identificar la variación en el consumo de alcohol y la apertura para discutir las emociones a través de las clases de búsqueda de ayuda.Resultados: Se identificaron cinco clases distintas de búsqueda de ayuda. La clase 1 (9.2%) representó a los bomberos que hicieron uso de todas las formas de apoyo. La clase 2, la clase más pequeña (6.9%) representaba a los bomberos que buscaban el apoyo psicológico profesional externo de forma independiente. La clase 3 (12.2%) representaba a aquellos que buscaban principalmente apoyo de amigos y la clase 4, la clase más grande (48.7%) se caracterizaba por los bomberos que buscaban principalmente apoyo del conyugue. La clase 5 (23%) representaba a los bomberos que buscaban todas las vías de apoyo social. Los análisis de regresión indicaron que la clase de Apoyo Psicológico Externo tenía más probabilidades de ser soltero/a con menos años de servicio. Los bomberos que llevaban más tiempo en servicio tenían menos probabilidad de buscar apoyo social en comparación con aquellos en servicio durante 0-10 años.Conclusión: Se encontraron variaciones en el comportamiento de búsqueda de ayuda entre los bomberos del Reino Unido. Los bomberos que buscaron apoyo del conyugue tuvieron las tasas de consumo de alcohol más bajas, lo que indica un perfil protegido. Bomberos que solo buscaban el apoyo de amigos y el apoyo informal de los colegas tuvieron las tasas más altas de consumo de alcohol y la mayor dificultad para discutir los sentimientos, lo que indica un perfil de riesgo. Reconocer las diferencias en los patrones de búsqueda de ayuda es importante para focalizar las intervenciones.

背景: 消防员通常不利用消防部门的心理支持服务。因此, 考查求助行为对于确定可行的支持选项至关重要。目标: 本研究试图通过剖析和识别求助模式来刻画英国消防员的求助行为。方法: 对1282名英国消防员进行了一次在线调查, 询问他们在专业环境内外使用的求助选项。分析分两个连续阶段进行。首先, 使用潜在类别分析来识别能最准确地描述求助行为的最少剖面。其次, 采用多项式逻辑回归分析, 使用人口统计学和服务年数变量来描述类别组成, 同时在求助类别间使用ANOVA来确定饮酒量和讨论情感的开放程度的差异。结果: 确定了五个不同的求助类别。第1类 (9.2％) 代表使用各种形式支持的消防员。第2类为最小类别 (6.9％), 代表独立寻求外部专业心理支持的消防员。第3类 (12.2％) 代表主要寻求朋友支持的人, 而第4类则是最大类别 (48.7％), 其特征是主要寻求配偶支持的消防员。第5类 (23％) 代表寻求所有社会支持途径的消防员。回归分析表明, 外部心理支持类别更有可能是单身的, 服役期较短的。相较于服役0-10年的消防员, 服役时间最长的消防员, 寻求社会支持的可能性更小。结论: 发现英国消防员的求助行为有所不同。寻求配偶支持的消防员的饮酒率最低, 表明是受保护的剖面。仅寻求朋友支持和同事非正式支持的消防员的饮酒率最高, 并且在谈论感情方面最困难, 表明是风险剖面。认识到求助模式的差异对于定位干预目标非常重要。.

