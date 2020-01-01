Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This retrospective study aimed to compare the clinical characteristics and trauma scores of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) trauma patients 65 years and older with the patients under 65 years old.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Trauma patients (n=161) who stayed at least 24 hours in ICU were included. Patients younger than 65 years were included into Group 1 (n=109) and patients aged ≥65 years (n=52) were included into Group 2. Patient characteristics and trauma index scores (GCS; APACHE II score, ISS; TRISS and RTS) at ICU admission were calculated.



RESULTS: The patients in Group 2 had more comorbid disease compared with Group 1 (61.5%, 6.4%) (p=0.001). The Trauma-related Injury Severity Score score were higher in Group 1 (49.76±33.75) compared with Group 2 (35.38±34.93) (p=0.006). The APACHE II score were higher in Group 2 (20.08±7.60) compared with Group 1 (17.00±6.90) (p=0.007). The need for invasive mechanical ventilation and tracheostomy were more frequent in Group 2 trauma patients compared with those of patients in Group 1 (92.3%, 73.4%; p=0.003; 26.9%, 8.3%; p=0.002; respectively). The need for transfusion of packed red blood cell suspension (PRBC) was more frequent in Group 2 compared with Group 1 (92.3%, 55.0%; respectively) (p=0.001). The mortality rate was found to be higher in Group 2 compared with Group 1 (48.1%, 19.3%; respectively) (p=0.001).



CONCLUSION: The elderly trauma patients have more comorbid disease, higher scores for APACHE II and lower scores for TRISS, more mechanical ventilation and tracheostomy requirements and higher mortality rate compared with young trauma patients.



©Copyright 2020 by the Atatürk University School of Medicine - Available online at www.eurasianjmed.com.

Language: en