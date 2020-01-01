|
Citation
|
Gelkopf M, Mazor Y, Roe D. Int. J. Qual. Health Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Clinical Medicine, Psychiatry, Aalborg University, Denmark.
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32159763
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: To review and integrate the literature on mental-health-related patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) and routine outcome measures (ROMs), namely in the domains of goals, characteristics, implementation, settings, measurements and barriers. PROM/ROM aims mainly to ascertain treatment impact in routine clinical practice through systematic service users' health assessment using standardized self-report, caretaker and/or provider assessment. DATA SOURCES: Psych INFO and PubMed including Medline, Biomed Central, EMBASE Psychiatry and Elsevier Science's Direct. STUDY SELECTION: Systemized review of literature (2000-2018) on implementation and sustainability of PROMs/ROMs in adult mental health settings (MHS). DATA EXTRACTION AND SYNTHESIS: Systemized review of literature (2000-2018) on numerous aspects of PROM/ROM implementation and sustainability in adult MHS worldwide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
assessment; evaluation; literature overview; mental health; mental health services; patient-reported outcome (PROMs); routine outcome measures (ROM); treatment outcomes