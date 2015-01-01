|
Ciarlone SL, Statz JK, Goodrich JA, Norris JN, Goforth CW, Ahlers ST, Tschiffely AE. J. Neurosci. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Neurotrauma Department, Naval Medical Research Center, Silver Spring, MD, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32157738
Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) has been linked to mental health disorders (MHDs) and pituitary function alterations. Due to the complex relationship of mTBI, the neuroendocrine system, and MHDs, we propose that neuroendocrine dysfunction (NED) may play a role in negative long-term health outcomes. The goal of this study was to determine if blast-concussed service members (SMs) have a stronger likelihood of developing NED. We hypothesized that NED either pre- or post-injury is associated with poor mental and physical health outcomes. Serum samples from the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch were obtained from concussed (n = 59) and non-concussed (n = 72) SMs treated at the Concussion Restoration Care Center (CRCC) in Afghanistan. Serum was collected within 2 years prior to deployment and one or two times within 3 years following their CRCC visit. Samples were analyzed for luteinizing hormone (LH), testosterone, human growth hormone, cortisol, and prolactin to assess post-injury neuroendocrine function.
concussion; military; neuroendocrine; pituitary; traumatic brain injury