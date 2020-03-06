Abstract

The aim of the current review was to identify, analyze, and synthesize the available research on violence factors in psychiatric care and the potential of debriefing to reduce the incidence of violence necessitating coercive measures. A two-part electronic search was conducted using multiple databases. Part 1 focused on reviews and meta-analyses relating to violence factors published between 2007 and 2017. Part 2 focused on articles on debriefing published after 2000. Two hundred ninety-five articles on violence factors and debriefing were identified, from which 39 publications were selected for detailed analysis.



RESULTS indicate that patient characteristics, management, staff approaches, and the ward environment are influencers that may trigger violent incidents. Several violence factors in psychiatric care have been identified. Nursing communication, leadership, and debriefing are among the most effective ways of reducing violence in psychiatric care. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(x), xx-xx.].



