|
Citation
|
Skinner GC, Farrington DP, Shepherd JP. J. R. Soc. Med. 2020; 113(3): 110-118.
|
Affiliation
|
Crime and Security Research Institute, Cardiff University, Cardiff CF10 3AT, UK.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Royal Society of Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32160121
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Research suggests that antisocial lifestyles constitute significant health risks. However, there are marked individual differences in the stability of antisocial behaviour. These different offending pathways may bear differential risks for adult health.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Offending; hospital; injury; longitudinal study; mental health; physical health