Maupin D, Schram B, Canetti E, Orr R. Open Access J. Sports Med. 2020; 11: 51-75.
Tactical Research Unit, Bond University, Robina, QLD, Australia.
(Copyright © 2020, Dove Press)
32158285
PURPOSE: Low injury rates have previously been correlated with sporting team success, highlighting the importance of injury prevention programs. Recent methods, such as acute:chronic workload ratios (ACWR) have been developed in an attempt to predict and manage injury risk; however, the relation between these methods and injury risk is unclear. The aim of this systematic review was to identify and synthesize the key findings of studies that have investigated the relationship between ACWR and injury risk.
athletics; injury prevention; training load