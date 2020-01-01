Abstract

This study examined national trends in self-directed violence in the context of changes in opioid use and depression to better inform prevention measures. Using 2000-2015 National Inpatient Sample (NIS) data, we identified 625,064 hospitalizations for self-directed violence among persons aged ≥10 years in the United States. Based on whether co-listing opioid related diagnosis and depression, we categorized hospitalizations for self-directed violence into four comorbid categories as 1) related to opioids alone; 2) related to depression alone; 3) related to both opioids and depression; and 4) related to neither opioids nor depression. Census population estimates served as the denominator for calculating hospitalization rates for self-directed violence. Hospitalization rates for self-directed violence related to opioids doubled from 5.1 per 100,000 persons in 2000 to 11.0 in 2015. The rate of increase was highest for self-directed violence related to both opioids and depression, which increased 9.4% annually during 2000-2011 and then decreased 4.3% annually during 2011-2015. Hospitalizations for self-directed violence related to depression alone remained the predominant category, accounting for approximately 60% of hospitalizations for self-directed violence; the rates among females aged 10-24 years were the highest among all subgroups, and rose 7.8% annually since 2011 reaching 93.2 per 100,000 persons in 2015. These findings highlight the importance of assessing the risk for self-directed violence among patients misusing opioids and the importance of treating opioid use disorder and depression, particularly when they co-occur. Prevention and treatment of depression is especially important for young females.



